Big rig hauling sports equipment runs off I-20
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — A tractor-trailer rig loaded with sports equipment ran off the interstate.
It happened along Interstate 20 near Industrial Drive in Bossier City the afternoon of Thursday, July 15, a police spokeswoman said.
No serious injuries have been reported.
Traffic in the area became congested for a short while but the roadway remained open.
