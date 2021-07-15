Big rig hauling sports equipment runs off I-20

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — A tractor-trailer rig loaded with sports equipment ran off the interstate.

It happened along Interstate 20 near Industrial Drive in Bossier City the afternoon of Thursday, July 15, a police spokeswoman said.

No serious injuries have been reported.

Traffic in the area became congested for a short while but the roadway remained open.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.