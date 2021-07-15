Ascension Parish residents wait for mail

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Ascension parish resident Vernon Faucheux is one of the hundreds of people in south Louisiana waiting for the mail.

“Some of the mail that we have from friends and family outside of the state are sending stuff to us which we don’t receive for two weeks,” Faucheux said.

He said it’s an inconvenience.

“My credit cards, they may come in three or four days late which would be an issue as far as paying the credit card bill,” Faucheux said.

His neighborhood is not the only one.

Congressman Garrett Graves said he’s received about a hundred calls from people wondering where their mail is.

“We’ve had huge problems in Baton Rouge, we’ve had problems in Ascension Parish, we’ve had problems in Thibodeaux, and the bottom line is that it is unacceptable to have misdelivered or no deliveries and if that means that some of the people who are out there in the office need to get out in a truck, then that’s what needs to happen,” Graves said.

Graves said he’s been working with postal service officials in Washington D.C. to try and address staffing needs.

But the problem persists.

“The hot spots keep popping up, so I feel like we’re playing whack-a-mole,” Graves said.

And back in Ascension, Faucheux said while the postal service looks to hire more employees, he’ll keep waiting for the mail.

“I’ve talked to a lady who has been on this route now for several years and she says that she’s had extra work to deliver the mail and everything and she was out for a couple of days and the mail was extra late when she was out,” Faucheux said.

The United States Postal Service responded:

“The Postal Service strives to always provide the best possible service to our valued customers. We apologize for any inconvenience that may have been experienced by customers living in the 70737 ZIP Code. Local management has been made aware and is taking steps to address the concerns.

We are flexing our available resources to match the workload created by the impacts of the ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. We appreciate the patience of our customers and the efforts of employees as conditions change on a day-to-day basis.

We urge customers with concerns or questions about their mail delivery service to contact the Postal Service directly. Customers have a variety of options for contacting the Postal Service, including contacting their local Post Office, calling 1-800-ASK-USPS (1-800-275-8777) or visiting our website at www.usps.com/help.”

Graves said you can track your mail and get an estimate for what’s arriving when at the Informed Delivery page on the USPS website or click here.

