ArkLaTex man accused of killing infant boy

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) — An East Texas man now stands accused of killing an 11-month-old boy.

Joshua DeShaun Lowe, 28, of Texarkana, is being held in the Bi-State Jail on a charge of capital murder of a person under 10 years of age, booking records show. His bond has been set at $500,000.

Texarkana, Texas, police arrested him Thursday, July 15.

They got a call Sunday, July 11 about the child being brought to the Christus St. Michael Hospital emergency room by Lowe and the baby’s mother.

“The child wasn’t breathing and showed several signs of injury. The doctors were able to stabilize the little boy enough that he could be transferred to Arkansas Children’s Hospital. However, he died two days later,” says a post on the Police Department’s Facebook page.

Investigators later learned that Lowe had been watching the child while the mother was at work.

“When Detective Cliff Harris interviewed Lowe on Sunday evening, it became apparent that his explanation of what happened didn’t make any sense in light of the obvious injuries to the child.”

Harris arrested Lowe on Sunday on a charge of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury. Then the child died Tuesday, July 13. And the charge against Lowe was upgraded Thursday.

