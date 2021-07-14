Shreveport man found guilty of 2020 vehicular homicide

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office, Matthew J. Parks, 28, has been found guilty as charged of vehicular homicide.

The incident occurred around 1:45 a.m. on June 11, 2020. Officials say Parks was driving a 2003 GMC Yukon on Linwood Avenue, while inebriated, when he accelerated at 60 mph through an intersection at Highway 3132 and struck another vehicle.

The other car was driven by a 66-year-old woman who was slowing to exit 3132 onto Linwood Avenue. Parks hit the woman’s car on the driver’s side, pinning her in the wreckage. She was the only person in the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Crash Data Recorder taken from Parks’ SUV revealed he was accelerating through the intersection, driving over 60 mph at the time of the collision, and never braked. A breath test determined he had a blood alcohol concentration of .142, significantly above the legal limit.

The defense argued that the State failed to prove Parks was the driver of the car. The jury deliberated one hour before rejecting the defense and returning a unanimous guilty verdict.

When Parks returns to court on August 18, he faces a sentence from five to 30 years in prison, with or without hard labor, with at least three years to be served without benefit of probation, parole or reduction of sentence.

