Shreveport man faces additional drug charges following apartment search

(Bill Oxford (custom credit) | Unsplash)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, a Shreveport man faces more charges after an incident that occurred on Tuesday, July 13.

Members of the DEA Task Force and CPSO’s Special Response Team executed a search warrant at a home on Southfield Drive. Upon arrival, two suspects fled in a van, hitting a Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office vehicle, a DEA vehicle and a wooden fence.

The female suspect jumped from the vehicle, while the male driver Jason Duncan, 38, was apprehended and arrested a sort time later.

Agents discovered one kilo of meth while searching Duncan’s apartment. He has been charged with possession with intent to distribute over 400 grams of methamphetamine and booked into the Caddo Correctional Center.

Charges against the female suspect are pending her release from the hospital.

In May, Duncan was arrested on drug charges after the Task Force and Caddo patrol deputies executed a search warrant and seized over 58 ounces of methamphetamine, approximately 61 grams of marijuana, and $30,000 in cash.

