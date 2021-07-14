Shreveport fire station announces temporary closure

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - One of the Shreveport Fire Department’s stations in closing temporarily, the department announced on Facebook Wednesday, July 14.

The department says the closure of Station 2 (4575 N Market St.) is because there is no reserve fire apparatus available. They warn the community this will mean a delay in response time to the area this station serves. The nearest other fire stations are located at:

2027 David Raines Rd.

263 N Common St.

2200 Milam St.

The fire department says it will alert the public when the station reopens.

