Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Family Fun Getaway
Advertisement

Shreveport fire station announces temporary closure

Station 2 on N Market Street in Shreveport, La. is temporarily closing, the department...
Station 2 on N Market Street in Shreveport, La. is temporarily closing, the department announced Wednesday, July 14, 2021.(SFD)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - One of the Shreveport Fire Department’s stations in closing temporarily, the department announced on Facebook Wednesday, July 14.

The department says the closure of Station 2 (4575 N Market St.) is because there is no reserve fire apparatus available. They warn the community this will mean a delay in response time to the area this station serves. The nearest other fire stations are located at:

  • 2027 David Raines Rd.
  • 263 N Common St.
  • 2200 Milam St.

The fire department says it will alert the public when the station reopens.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shamia Little, 17, was reportedly last was seen about 11 p.m. July 6 at Doug Williams Park near...
Caddo coroner IDs body found as missing teen Shamia Little
The discovery of a female's body drew a sizable law enforcement presence to the area of Putman...
Female’s body found in field in Shreveport
Community reacts after missing teen is found dead
Shreveport police are investigating a fatal shooting that took place on the night of July 13,...
Man dies after being shot at least 8 times near elementary school
The call came into dispatch just before 5:15 a.m. on Tuesday, July 13 to the intersection of...
Mansfield Road open following officer-involved crash

Latest News

We are tracking showers and storms on the way as we get to Sunday and into next week
Rain on the horizon for the weekend
avinger
Oklahoma man dies in East Texas crash
At 2 p.m. on July 12, troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety were notified of a...
Oklahoma man dies in Cass County crash near Avinger
We are tracking a cold front that could push through the region beginning on Sunday.
Classic summer weather Wednesday