Shreveport fire station announces temporary closure
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - One of the Shreveport Fire Department’s stations in closing temporarily, the department announced on Facebook Wednesday, July 14.
The department says the closure of Station 2 (4575 N Market St.) is because there is no reserve fire apparatus available. They warn the community this will mean a delay in response time to the area this station serves. The nearest other fire stations are located at:
- 2027 David Raines Rd.
- 263 N Common St.
- 2200 Milam St.
The fire department says it will alert the public when the station reopens.
