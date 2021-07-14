Man shot at least 8 times near elementary school

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A man is fighting for his life after having been shot at least eight times, Shreveport police say.

Caddo 911 dispatch records show Fire Department medics were summoned to a medical emergency at a house at East Algonquin Trail at Mayfair Drive at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 13.

That intersection is immediately southeast of the Cherokee Park Elementary School campus.

Multiple evidence markers could be seen in the street there.

Multiple evidence markers can be seen in the street at the scene of a shooting reported the night of July 13, 2021, at East Algonquin Trail at Mayfair Drive in Shreveport. (Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)

A minute later, at least six police units responded to a report of a shooting at the same location.

Witnesses told investigators that the man went outside for a moment, then others inside the house found him wounded in the yard. He’s now being treated at the hospital.

No further details are immediately available.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about this shooting to call Shreveport police detectives at (318) 673-7300 or (318) 673-6955.

Or contact Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers by calling (318) at 673-7373, using the organization’s website or using the P3 Tips app to provide information anonymously. Crime Stoppers will pay a minimum of $2,000 for information that leads to the arrest of those responsible for this crime.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

