WATCH LIVE: Political expert weighs in on Texas Democrats walking out of special session in protest of voting bills

A group of Texas Democratic lawmakers left Texas for Washington, D.C. on Monday, July 12, 2021...
A group of Texas Democratic lawmakers left Texas for Washington, D.C. on Monday, July 12, 2021 rather than participate in Gov. Greg Abbott's special session.
By Destinee Patterson
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Texas (KSLA) - House Democrats in Texas say they’re determined to kill election bills SB1 and HB3.

The bills aim to implement stricter election and voting laws in Texas. On Tuesday, July 13, Governor Greg Abbott called for the arrest of the lawmakers who walked out.

Sherri Greenberg is a professor at UT Austin; she’s was a member of the Texas House of Representatives from 1991 to 2001. Greenberg’s areas of expertise include state and local government, public finance and budgeting, education, healthcare, transportation, and campaigns and elections in the State of Texas.

Watch her live interview with KSLA’s Destinee Patterson below.

