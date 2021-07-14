Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Family Fun Getaway
Advertisement

Oklahoma man dies in Cass County crash near Avinger

At 2 p.m. on July 12, troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety were notified of a...
At 2 p.m. on July 12, troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety were notified of a wreck on SH 155 in Cass County. That’s about two miles south of Avinger.
By Alex Onken
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 8:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASS COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - A crash on a rainy afternoon took the life of an Oklahoma man on Monday.

Danny Green, 68, of Haworth, Oklahoma died at the scene. He was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the incident and was ejected from his vehicle.

At 2 p.m. on July 12, troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety were notified of a wreck on SH 155 in Cass County. That’s about two miles south of Avinger, according to a news release.

According to preliminary information, a 2005 Peterbilt truck-tractor was towing a trailer northeast on SH 155.

For some unknown reason, the driver of the Peterbilt lost control of the vehicle and left the roadway, striking several trees.

Heavy rain was reported in the area at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shamia Little, 17, was reportedly last was seen about 11 p.m. July 6 at Doug Williams Park near...
Caddo coroner IDs body found as missing teen Shamia Little
The discovery of a female's body drew a sizable law enforcement presence to the area of Putman...
Female’s body found in field in Shreveport
Community reacts after missing teen is found dead
The call came into dispatch just before 5:15 a.m. on Tuesday, July 13 to the intersection of...
Mansfield Road open following officer-involved crash
The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign

Latest News

We are tracking a cold front that could push through the region beginning on Sunday.
Classic summer weather Wednesday
bebe
CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier's NICU reunion goes virtual
face
Man shot in face in Allendale
CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier is celebrating its smallest "miracles" this week with a virtual...
‘It is a miracle,’ CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier celebrates tiniest patients with virtual NICU reunion