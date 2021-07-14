Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Family Fun Getaway
Advertisement

New La. law requires schools to place cameras in some classrooms

(Pixabay)
By Kenley Hargett
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A Bossier Parish Schools employee has been arrested and charged with battery of a special needs student.

Tonight on KSLA News 12, Kenley Hargett is looking into SB86, which requires each public school in Louisiana to develop and adopt policies for the installation and operation of video cameras in certain classrooms.

Special needs students are some of the most vulnerable among children. Tonight, Kenley Hargett is interviewing Cassie Hubble, an advocate and parent of a special needs child.

Watch tonight to find out how different school districts are addressing the new law, which Governor John Bel Edwards signed on June 23.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shamia Little, 17, was reportedly last was seen about 11 p.m. July 6 at Doug Williams Park near...
Caddo coroner IDs body found as missing teen Shamia Little
The discovery of a female's body drew a sizable law enforcement presence to the area of Putman...
Female’s body found in field in Shreveport
Shreveport police are investigating a fatal shooting that took place on the night of July 13,...
Man dies after being shot at least 8 times near elementary school
Community reacts after missing teen is found dead
The shooting took place near the Canaan Tower Apartments.
Man shot in the face from passing car; suspect sought

Latest News

Sherri Greenberg weighs in on Texas Democrats walking out of special session
Political expert, Sherri Greenberg, weighs in on special session issues in Texas
A group of Texas Democratic lawmakers left Texas for Washington, D.C. on Monday, July 12, 2021...
Political expert weighs in on Texas Democrats walking out of special session in protest of voting bills
Council approves new $236 Million bond proposal for Shreveport
Council approves new $236 Million bond proposal for Shreveport
Texas State Capitol
Legal expert breaks down Democratic lawmakers’ walk out, Gov. Abbotts call for their arrest