New La. law requires schools to place cameras in some classrooms

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A Bossier Parish Schools employee has been arrested and charged with battery of a special needs student.

Tonight on KSLA News 12, Kenley Hargett is looking into SB86, which requires each public school in Louisiana to develop and adopt policies for the installation and operation of video cameras in certain classrooms.

Special needs students are some of the most vulnerable among children. Tonight, Kenley Hargett is interviewing Cassie Hubble, an advocate and parent of a special needs child.

Watch tonight to find out how different school districts are addressing the new law, which Governor John Bel Edwards signed on June 23.

