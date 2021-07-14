Mostly dry and hot for now, with relief on its way

(KSLA) - For the next couple days, we will see little to no rain. Most areas will not see any besides a quick pop-up shower. Temperatures will also be hot. Next week though brings cooler temperatures.

This evening will be expect how it’s been the last couple days. A couple storms will be possible through about sunset, then all rain activity will come to an end. Not everyone will have showers passing by, but you may need to check radar if you are heading out for any plans. Temperatures will be cooling to the 70s later this evening. So, it won’t be too warm.

Overnight will be quiet with no rain expected. There will be clouds passing over, but there will also be breaks in those clouds. At times, it will be more clear than cloudy. Temperatures will cool down to the mid 70s, so it will be a little muggy to kick off our Thursday.

Thursday will be feeling the heat once again. It will be getting up to the mid 90s with plenty of humidity. So, feel-like temperatures will be pushing near 100 degrees. Stay hydrated and seek shade if you’re spending extended time outdoors. Rain will be limited once again with only one or two small showers. Rain chances will be at only 20%. Most of that will pop up in the afternoon.

Friday will also be hot with little to no rain. Rain chances will be at only 20%, so a couple small showers are possible. Most of the ArkLaTex will stay dry, so you won’t have to worry about the rain gear. It will be hot with temperatures up to the mid 90s. That will push the feels-like temperatures up to around 100 degrees. Stay hydrated!

As this weekend approaches, the rain is looking more likely for your Sunday. However, now Saturday has a slight chance for some rain as well. Still, Sunday will be the wetter of the two days. I still would not cancel any plans for this weekend, but I would have an indoor plan alternative just in case. Temperatures will heat up to the mid 90s Saturday, while Sunday will heat up to only the lower 90s. it just depends on when the rain arrives to start dropping the temperature for the day.

Next week will bring changes. For one, the rain chances will be back up to around 40% everyday. So say goodbye to this drier weather with limited rain! This will have scattered showers and storms popping up in the afternoon. I do not expect a washout each day, but you will want your rain gear as you head out the door.

As a result from the rain, we will also have cooler temperatures through the week. Chances are, we will be well below normal for mid to late July. High temperatures according to some computer models are forecasting us to be in the upper 70s and lower 80s by the middle of the week. I think that’s is a little far-fetched as of now, but I have lowered the highs to the mid 80s for Monday and Tuesday. By Wednesday, it will heat up a little more.

In the tropics, we now have one small area in the Atlantic with possible development. Even if it does, it will not head towards the United States. Still a nice break from any activity. Part of this is due to the Saharan dust moving across the Atlantic. Whenever the dust subsides and the tropics wake back up again, Fred will be the next named storm.

Have a fantastic rest of the week!

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.