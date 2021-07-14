Miller County health officials speak on increase in positive COVID-19 cases

MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson is traveling across the state this week and meeting with other leaders. The main topic of concern is COVID-19, as the state is seeing an increase in positive cases.

Some health leaders say the higher numbers are because of a low vaccination rate.

Joe Bennett is the Miller County Arkansas Emergency Management Director. Earlier this year Bennett took the lead in setting up COVID vaccination clinics in the area. He said at the beginning, interest was high for those wanting a vaccine, but interest has decreased.

Per capita, Arkansas is number one in the nation for new positive COVID-19 cases, with only 35% of the state’s population fully vaccinated. Bennett said his office will do what it can to help change these figures, starting with scheduling new vaccination clinics.

“We have to do something here in Miller County. We want to offer those vaccination clinics to the public regardless of residents, whether it is in or outside the city limits, in or outside the state to get people vaccinated,” said Bennett.

The next clinic is set for Thursday, July 22, at the Miller County Office of Emergency Management (409 Hazel Street).

Governor Hutchinson is scheduled to discuss COVID concerns on July 15 at 6 p.m. at The Texarkana Arkansas Convention Center.

