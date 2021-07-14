Yokem Connection
Man shot in the face by passing car; suspect sought

The shooting took place near the Canaan Tower Apartments.
By Alex Onken
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 5:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man is fighting for his life after a shooting in Shreveport’s Allendale neighborhood.

Officers got the call at 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 14 to Patzman Street near the Caanan Tower Apartments.

According to Shreveport police, a vehicle was passing by and fired several shots, striking the victim in the face and building.

The shooting remains under investigation. No word on suspects, car description.

Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.

