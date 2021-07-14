Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Family Fun Getaway
Advertisement

Man arrested in shooting of 6 outside Detroit banquet hall

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Police say a man suspected in a drive-by shooting that left one dead and five others wounded at an unlicensed Detroit banquet hall has been arrested at a hospital where he was attempting to get treatment for a gunshot wound.

Detroit 2nd Deputy Police Chief Rudy Harper says Wednesday that staff at the suburban hospital a few miles from the Chalmers Banquet Hall contacted police after the 30-year-old man checked in Tuesday.

He was arrested not long after interim Detroit Police Chief James White told reporters Tuesday afternoon they had identified a suspect who opened fire from a vehicle about 2 a.m. at people outside the banquet hall on the city’s east side.

At least one person outside the building returned fire at the vehicle.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shamia Little, 17, was reportedly last was seen about 11 p.m. July 6 at Doug Williams Park near...
Caddo coroner IDs body found as missing teen Shamia Little
The discovery of a female's body drew a sizable law enforcement presence to the area of Putman...
Female’s body found in field in Shreveport
Community reacts after missing teen is found dead
The call came into dispatch just before 5:15 a.m. on Tuesday, July 13 to the intersection of...
Mansfield Road open following officer-involved crash
The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign

Latest News

Video captured a black bear climbing down a tree in North Carolina to get some tasty treats –...
Jelly donuts, sardines lure bear down from tree
Thousands of firefighters are battling the Beckwourth Complex Fire in California, which has...
Western fires threaten parched American Indian tribal lands
FILE - In this Nov. 30, 2017, file photo, American soldiers wait on the tarmac in Logar...
US to begin evacuation of Afghans who aided US military
Thousands of firefighters are battling the Beckwourth Complex Fire in California, which has...
California's Beckwourth Complex Fire
We are tracking showers and storms on the way as we get to Sunday and into next week
Rain on the horizon for the weekend