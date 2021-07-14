La. Prize Foundation recieves entertainment development grant

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Prize Foundation was recently awarded a grant to expand its annual Louisiana Film Prize and develop a training program in Louisiana high schools.

In total, the non-profit foundation will receive $203,050. The Prize Foundation is the organization behind Louisiana Film Prize, Film Prize Junior for Louisiana middle school and high school students, Startup Prize, Food Prize, Music Prize and Fashion Prize.

The Prize Foundation was founded in 2012. This is the organization’s second award from the

“The Prize Foundation has been a creative force in Northwest Louisiana for several years now,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said, in a news release. “The Louisiana Film Prize is nationally recognized for celebrating our state’s innovative feature and documentary filmmakers. The development of Film Prize Junior in Louisiana schools is an exciting addition to this worthy endeavor. We look forward to the advances the Prize Foundation will make with this award from our new Entertainment Development Fund.”

Specifically, the grant money will support Louisiana Film Prize and its event for students — Film Prize Junior. The aim of both programs is to “develop a sustainable, indigenous filmmaking community in the state while stimulating economic development in Louisiana’s Northwest Region.” The funds will provide hands-on training, resources for participants, and hands-on training with people in the entertainment industry.

The Entertainment Development Fund was launched earlier this year. It is administered by La. Economic Development. This is the second award from the Entertainment Development fund, the first was awarded in March to a partnership of the New Orleans Video Access Center and Local 478 of IATSE, the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees.

“We are very proud to have partnered with the Prize Foundation to help secure this grant,” said President Trey Burvant of the Louisiana Film Entertainment Association. “The film industry and LFEA are committed to seeing that students and young filmmakers across the state are getting the tools and guidance needed to have a successful career right here at home.”

