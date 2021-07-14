Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Family Fun Getaway
Advertisement

La. DCFS: July 14 P-EBT and SNAP benefits delayed to July 15

By Matthew Segura
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Technical issues have delayed P-EBT and SNAP benefits for some Louisiana residents.

A notice about technical issues was posted earlier in the day, but as of Wednesday afternoon, those issues have been resolved.

According to the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services, people who haven’t received their July 14 benefits should get them on July 15.

“The technical issues involving the issuance of benefits, including P-EBT and SNAP, have been resolved. All issuances that were scheduled to be available on P-EBT and SNAP cards today are scheduled to be available by tomorrow morning, July 15. We apologize for the delay.”

Meanwhile, DCFS launched a portal for parents to view their child’s P-EBT case. The Parent Portal can be found at: http://dcfs.louisiana.gov/page/pebt-parent-portal. If you have more than one child, you can repeat the steps to link multiple P-EBT cases to your CAFÉ account.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shamia Little, 17, was reportedly last was seen about 11 p.m. July 6 at Doug Williams Park near...
Caddo coroner IDs body found as missing teen Shamia Little
Shreveport police are investigating a fatal shooting that took place on the night of July 13,...
Man dies after being shot at least 8 times near elementary school
The discovery of a female's body drew a sizable law enforcement presence to the area of Putman...
Female’s body found in field in Shreveport
Community reacts after missing teen is found dead
The shooting took place near the Canaan Tower Apartments.
Man shot in the face from passing car; suspect sought

Latest News

Shamia Little's family starts GoFundMe to help pay for teen's funeral
Shamia Little's family starts GoFundMe to help pay for teen's funeral
Shreveport man pleads guilty to juvenile cruelty, unauthorized entry
Former Bossier deputy arrested for alleged battery of inmate
Station 2 on N Market Street in Shreveport, La. is temporarily closing, the department...
Shreveport temporarily closes a fire station
Shamia Little's family launched an official GoFundMe campaign the evening of July 14, 2021, to...
Shamia Little’s family launches GoFundMe campaign to help pay for the teen’s funeral