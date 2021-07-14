Yokem Connection
‘It is a miracle,’ CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier celebrates tiniest patients with virtual NICU reunion

By Christian Piekos
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 5:31 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The loving and compassionate team at CHRISTUS Highland Medical Center is recognizing its smallest miracles this week.

Due to COVID-19 safety measures, a virtual Neonatal Intensive Care Unit reunion is taking place on Facebook. Tap or click here to post pictures, videos and memories on the CHRISTUS Facebook Page.

“We become so attached to the families, not just the babies,” said Dana Baca, a registered nurse at CHRISTUS Highland Medical Center. “It’s great we can see them and see how they’ve done - whether it’s been a couple of months out of the NICU or if it’s been years.”

Families of CHRISTUS Highland or Schumpert graduates are encouraged to post ‘then & now’ pictures, memories and updates with how their child is doing. The CHRISTUS team is also taking families on a virtual tour of the NICU facility to highlight the technology and services available for patients.

“We truly know it is a miracle for these babies and it’s so rewarding and makes us feel so good knowing we’ve done a good job,” Baca said. “It’s always great and now with technology to see a video and pictures of them.”

