Health expert speaks on COVID-19 concerns for upcoming school year

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana health officials warn the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus is swirling around the state and they are starting to see more COVID-19 outbreaks among young children.

According to CNN, if vaccination rates remain low, kids 12 and under will be impacted the most. The CDC also projects 2,100 to 11,000 new hospital admissions.

Dr. Joseph Bocchini with Willis Knighton is urging parents to get children 12 and older vaccinated before going back to school. He also stresses the importance of parents getting vaccinated to help keep younger children healthy as they cannot yet get the vaccine.

Tune in KSLA News 12 tonight where Tayler Davis will speak with parents on their concerns on sending kids back to school.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.