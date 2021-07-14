Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Family Fun Getaway
Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Video shows girl’s dragging from inside Kentucky school bus

By Natalia Martinez and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - A new video shows the terrifying moments when a 6-year-old child was dragged by a school bus in 2015.

The video surfaced as the civil trial began in Kentucky against Jefferson County Public Schools and bus driver Melinda Sanders.

WAVE 3 News obtained the video, which shows the girl’s backpack getting stuck on the closing door as Sanders continues looking forward.

EDITOR’S WARNING: The video below may be disturbing to some viewers.

From the moment the child is dragged, which her attorneys say was 1,147 feet, Sanders never notices. Another car is heard honking at the bus to get it to stop. At that point, Sanders realizes the girl had been dragged.

The video shows another student standing by Sanders as the incident occurs. The driver was later fired by the district after an investigation determined she did not watch as the child got off the bus, as required by the training drivers receive.

“Oh my God, Oh my God,” the driver is heard saying. The video is expected to be presented during the trial.

The child, identified as A.R. in the lawsuit, suffered severe nerve damage and PTSD, the lawsuit states. She has had multiple surgeries.

Sanders testified as a witness during the trial on Tuesday. The lawsuit is asking for an undisclosed amount in damages.

Copyright 2021 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shamia Little, 17, was reportedly last was seen about 11 p.m. July 6 at Doug Williams Park near...
Caddo coroner IDs body found as missing teen Shamia Little
The discovery of a female's body drew a sizable law enforcement presence to the area of Putman...
Female’s body found in field in Shreveport
Community reacts after missing teen is found dead
Shreveport police are investigating a fatal shooting that took place on the night of July 13,...
Man dies after being shot at least 8 times near elementary school
The call came into dispatch just before 5:15 a.m. on Tuesday, July 13 to the intersection of...
Mansfield Road open following officer-involved crash

Latest News

Five members of a Texas family were arrested for breaching the U.S. Capitol in January.
5 members of Texas family arrested in connection with Capitol riot
A group of Texas Democratic lawmakers left Texas for Washington, D.C. on Monday, July 12, 2021...
WATCH LIVE: Political expert weighs in on Texas Democrats walking out of special session in protest of voting bills
FILE - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, right, testifies before the Senate Banking...
Powell says inflation, though elevated, will likely moderate
President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, July 8, 2021, in...
Biden meets Democrats at Capitol to firm up support for spending
Getting the word out, so families don't miss out: Groups raise awareness about expanded child...
Child tax credit: what to know