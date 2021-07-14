Yokem Connection
Fundraiser set to help pay for Shamia Little’s funeral

To date, no sanctioned GoFundMe effort has been set up, according to posts by her sister and a family friend
Shreveport police detectives were seen July 13, 2021, in Doug Williams Park a day after missing...
By Kenley Hargett and Curtis Heyen
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Friends and family members of the late Shamia Little are organizing a fundraiser to help pay for the 17-year-old’s funeral.

And “there will be a go fund me going around to get help with funeral expenses,” family friend Tyeisha U. Jackson says in a post made at 11:34 a.m. Wednesday, July 14, on Facebook.

However, to date, no sanctioned GoFundMe effort has been set up, according to other posts by Jackson as well as Shamia Little’s sister Lovely “Lulu” Little.

Jackson posted at 12:09 p.m. Wednesday: “If you see a go fund me page and you do not seee Lovely Little tagged in the post please do not donate these people are scamming and it is sad !!”

At 12:48 p.m. the same day, Lovely Little posted: “Hey everybody I talked to please tag me an anything that has to do with us raising money please”

As for the fundraiser, Jackson’s earlier post says plans are to offer dinner plates for sale Wednesday, July 21.

The time and location of the fundraiser have not yet been announced.

Jackson’s post concludes with: “Wednesday July 21, 2021 Dinner plates will also be sold to help raise money all information will be posted a day before. Cash app and ZELLE donations will help as well thank you in advance help us put our sweet girl to rest. Please share!!! Cash app-$itsmeeisha Zelle-318-461-2130”

KSLA makes no representations or warranties of any kind about the authenticity, accuracy or reliability of any GoFundMe, Cash app or Zelle fundraising campaign. Any donations you make to such campaigns are strictly at your own risk. If you have any questions related to the authenticity, accuracy or reliability of a GoFundMe, Cash app or Zelle fundraising campaign, please contact those services directly or, in the case of a GoFundMe campaign, consult the GoFundMe Guarantee Policy.

