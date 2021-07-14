Fundraiser set to help pay for Shamia Little’s funeral

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Friends and family members of the late Shamia Little are organizing a fundraiser to help pay for the 17-year-old’s funeral.

And “there will be a go fund me going around to get help with funeral expenses,” family friend Tyeisha U. Jackson says in a post made at 11:34 a.m. Wednesday, July 14, on Facebook.

However, to date, no sanctioned GoFundMe effort has been set up, according to other posts by Jackson as well as Shamia Little’s sister Lovely “Lulu” Little.

Jackson posted at 12:09 p.m. Wednesday: “If you see a go fund me page and you do not seee Lovely Little tagged in the post please do not donate these people are scamming and it is sad !!”

At 12:48 p.m. the same day, Lovely Little posted: “Hey everybody I talked to please tag me an anything that has to do with us raising money please”

As for the fundraiser, Jackson’s earlier post says plans are to offer dinner plates for sale Wednesday, July 21.

The time and location of the fundraiser have not yet been announced.

Jackson’s post concludes with: “Wednesday July 21, 2021 Dinner plates will also be sold to help raise money all information will be posted a day before. Cash app and ZELLE donations will help as well thank you in advance help us put our sweet girl to rest. Please share!!! Cash app-$itsmeeisha Zelle-318-461-2130”

