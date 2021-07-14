BPSO looking for man wanted on charges of fraud

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Detectives with the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office are on the lookout for a Bossier City man wanted for fraudulent business practices.

Steven Cantu is wanted on two counts of contractor fraud and one count of misapplication of payments. His father, Fabio Cantu, has already been arrested and charged.

During an investigation of Artistic Backyard Creations LLC, it was discovered the two men have contracts for more than 12 homeowners. They are also both charged with knowingly failing to apply the money received to these jobs under contract.

Left to right: Steven Cantu & Fabio Cantu (Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office)

The business has been operating with an expired license since June 1, 2021.

Steven Cantu was arrested earlier this year on unrelated charges. Due to the still active investigation, more charges for both men are expected to come as the case progresses.

If you are a victim of a crime from this company, please call the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203.

