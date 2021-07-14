Afternoon showers a mainstay heading towards the weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Wednesday! As we have reached the midway point of the week we are tracking another generally hot and generally dry day ahead for the ArkLaTex. But as we look towards the weekend we are tracking the potential for slightly more widespread showers Thursday through Saturday, but nothing that organized across the region. But once we get to Sunday and look ahead to next week we are tracking a potential cold front that could bring somewhat more widespread rain to the region along with cooler temperatures. Ahead of that front expect high temperatures to be in the low to mid-90s.

We are tracking weather this afternoon that will 'feel-like' its right around the 100 degree mark. (KSLA News 12)

So as you get ready to head out the door this morning make sure you dress comfortably as we are expecting another toasty day across the ArkLaTex. Temperatures this morning are in the 70s and will be moving up into the low 90s by the middle afternoon hours with ‘feels-like’ temperatures approaching the 100 degree mark. There is some potential of an afternoon shower or storm, but nothing will be very organized or widespread today.

As we go through the rest of the week we are tracking more heat and humidity for the ArkLaTex, but also the potential for some more afternoon shower and storm activity. Temperatures both Thursday and Friday will be right around our average high of 94 degrees, but we could also see some slightly more widespread daytime showers and storms. Nothing will be severe, but if you get caught in one of these downpours you could be in store for some very heavy rain as the storms will not be moving quickly.

Looking ahead to your weekend forecast and an early preview of next week we are tracking more summer wet weather that could impact the ArkLaTex. Saturday will be another toasty day with some pop up afternoon showers and storms, but Sunday is the day an actual weather feature could move into the region in the form of a cold front. This front will likely bring showers and storms Sunday and will likely stall across southern portions of the viewing area as we head into next week. That means the rain and storm chances will be around for both Monday and Tuesday. The big benefit of the wet weather is that after the 90s on Saturday we are expecting a return to the 80s as we look to Sunday and early next week.

So while we all have to contend with the heat, Mother Nature will be in the mood to dish out some relief over the next few days. Have a great Wednesday!

