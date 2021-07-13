Shreveport police officer involved in crash, portion of Mansfield road closed

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A busy Shreveport roadway is closed following a wreck involving a police officer.

The call came into dispatch just before 5:15 a.m. on Tuesday, July 13 to the intersection of Mansfield Road and Southside Drive. That’s just south of La. 3132

According to police at the scene, the officer was reporting to a stabbing call, heading south on Mansfield Road. The officer clipped another vehicle.

Both the officer and the other driver were sent to a Shreveport hospital. Police say that injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.

However, the police cruiser and the other vehicle are banged up.

BREAKING: A Shreveport police officer was involved in a wreck at the intersection of Mansfield Road and Southside Drive. I’m told both drivers were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. (@KSLA) pic.twitter.com/u25vo6NWdY — Christian Piekos (@ChristianPiekos) July 13, 2021

Crews with Shreveport Fire Department, Shreveport Police Department are on scene. No word on how long Mansfield Road will be shut down. Traffic on southbound Mansfield Road is being diverted.

Drivers are advised to use an alternate route.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.