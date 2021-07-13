Yokem Connection
Shreveport city council expected to make final votes on new bond proposal, smoking exemption for casinos

By Destinee Patterson
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport City Council is expected to make the final decision on multiple topics Tuesday, July 13.

For the third time, Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins is bringing a bond proposal to the council to address public safety and infrastructure in the city. Also on the agenda: whether casinos will be exempt from a smoking ban that is scheduled to begin Aug. 1.

This new bond proposal comes to a total of $242.6 million:

  • $70.65 million for the police and fire departments, including new fire vehicles, street lighting and a new central police headquarters
  • $22.74 million for technology, including fiber optic broadband and traffic signals
  • $64.7 million for water and sewer and drainage, including sanitary sewer improvements and citywide drainage improvements
  • $63.375 million for streets, highways, bridges, and Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) improvements
  • $21.135 million for parks and recreations, including parking upgrades

In 2019, voters rejected a $186 million bond proposal. The following year, the city council rejected a $35 million line of credit.

The council is also expected to vote on an exemption that would allow casinos to allow smoking, despite a new smoking ban that goes into effect Aug. 1. The exemption is a move health experts and Smoke Free Louisiana are against. A petition urging council members to vote “no” is on the American Heart Association’s website.

And still without a recycling contract, the city is also expected to decide whether to bring a new recycling vendor to the city. It has brought a lot of controversy, as the proposed company, C. Edwards Concepts, has no experience.

KSLA’s Destinee Patterson will be at the council meeting Tuesday afternoon. She’ll have results on these topics on KSLA News 12 this evening.

