Shreveport city council expected to make final votes on new bond proposal, smoking exemption for casinos

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport City Council is expected to make the final decision on multiple topics Tuesday, July 13.

For the third time, Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins is bringing a bond proposal to the council to address public safety and infrastructure in the city. Also on the agenda: whether casinos will be exempt from a smoking ban that is scheduled to begin Aug. 1.

This new bond proposal comes to a total of $242.6 million:

$70.65 million for the police and fire departments, including new fire vehicles, street lighting and a new central police headquarters

$22.74 million for technology, including fiber optic broadband and traffic signals

$64.7 million for water and sewer and drainage, including sanitary sewer improvements and citywide drainage improvements

$63.375 million for streets, highways, bridges, and Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) improvements

$21.135 million for parks and recreations, including parking upgrades

In 2019, voters rejected a $186 million bond proposal. The following year, the city council rejected a $35 million line of credit.

The council is also expected to vote on an exemption that would allow casinos to allow smoking, despite a new smoking ban that goes into effect Aug. 1. The exemption is a move health experts and Smoke Free Louisiana are against. A petition urging council members to vote “no” is on the American Heart Association’s website.

And still without a recycling contract, the city is also expected to decide whether to bring a new recycling vendor to the city. It has brought a lot of controversy, as the proposed company, C. Edwards Concepts, has no experience.

