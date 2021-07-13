Yokem Connection
Services announced for former Gov. Edwin Edwards

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former Governor Edwin Edwards will lie in honor in Memorial Hall at the State Capitol on Saturday, July 17, for public viewing, according to a family spokesman.

The time for Saturday has not been finalized.

Edwards, Louisiana’s only four-term governor, died Monday, July 12, at the age of 93.

A separate service for close friends and family members is planned for Sunday, July 18, at the Old State Capitol, the spokesman added.

