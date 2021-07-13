Limited rain with normal July heat

(KSLA) - Over the next few days, there will be little to no day-to-day change. There will not be much rain each day, but also temperatures will not be getting too hot either. So, the weather is actually really nice for July standards!

This evening will have a couple linger and small showers. A couple storms are also possible. They will not be very widespread, but they could still pack a punch and bring heavy rain for a short while. These showers will not last too long. After sunset, they will quickly die off. Temperatures will be warm in the 80s.

Overnight, it will remain nice and quiet with little to no rain. I certainly do not expect any, but a brief shower is not out of the question. There will be plenty of clouds around with a few breaks in these clouds. So you should be able to see the stars overnight. Temperatures will cool steadily to the lower to mid 70s.

Wednesday will also be dry with hot temperatures. Realistically, no one will see rain, at least for long. There’s only a 10% chance of rain. There will be plenty of clouds around, but sunshine will be mixing in too. Temperatures will be in the lower to mid 90s, so it will be hot. Should be a nice day!

Thursday will be feeling the heat. It will be getting up to the mid 90s with plenty of humidity. So, feel-like temperatures will be pushing near 100 degrees. Rain will be limited once again with only one or two small showers. Rain chances will be at only 20%.

Friday will also be hot with little to no rain. Rain chances will be at only 20%, so a couple small showers are possible. Most of the ArkLaTex will stay dry, so you won’t have to worry about the rain gear. It will be hot with temperatures up to the mid 90s. That will push the feels-like temperatures up to around 100 degrees. Stay hydrated!

Over this weekend will bring some changes. Starting Sunday is when we can expect more rain again. It’s still too early to cancel any plans, or even to move them to Saturday which will be drier. Just keep checking back on the latest forecast with KSLA. We will give you the First Alert if rain is looking to ruin any plans. Temperatures over the weekend will heat up to the lower to mid 90s, so the heat will continue.

In the tropics, we have nothing happening or likely to develop! A nice break from any activity. Part of this is due to the Saharan dust moving across the Atlantic. Whenever the dust subsides and the tropics wake back up again, Fred will be the next named storm.

Have a fantastic rest of the week!

