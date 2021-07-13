Yokem Connection
Family Fun Getaway
Hot & humid with some showers mixed in

By Andrew Brightman
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 6:06 AM CDT
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! We are tracking another warm day with the potential of a few afternoon showers and storms across the ArkLaTex. This is a forecast that you can generally expect across the region as we go through the rest of the week for the region with perhaps a few more showers Friday and Saturday. Temperatures during the week will be slowly trending up with high moving towards the mid-90s by Friday. Your weekend forecast will have more hot and humid weather for the region on Saturday, but on Sunday we are tracking increasing rain chances with a frontal boundary moving back into the region that could last through Monday as well.

We are tracking temperatures that will be roughly right around average the second half of the...
We are tracking temperatures that will be roughly right around average the second half of the week.(KSLA News 12)

So as you are heading out the door this morning we are tracking a pretty similar forecast to Monday across the region. Temperatures this morning are again starting off near the 70 degree mark and will be moving up to into the low 90s, which would be slightly warmer compared to Monday. We could see a few showers and storms pop up across the region during the afternoon hours but nothing significant. We will also see increased amounts of Saharan Dust again today so if you see some hazy conditions across the region you know why.

As we go through the rest of the week we are generally tracking hot and dry conditions for the ArkLaTex. There is the chances that we could see some scattered showers both Thursday and Friday, but right now we are not tracking anything particularly widespread across the region. High temperatures the second half of the week will be trending towards our average high of 94 degrees.

Looking ahead to your weekend forecast we are tracking the potential of rising rain chances the second half of the weekend. Saturday currently is looking mainly dry for the region with highs again in the low to mid-90s with the potential ‘feels-like’ temperatures surging past the 100 degree mark. On Sunday and potentially Monday though we are tracking a front that will try to push into the region much like this past weekend that could bring heightened rain chances for the ArkLaTex.

In the meantime, get ready for a typical summer day in the ArkLaTex! Have a great Tuesday!

