Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Family Fun Getaway
Advertisement

Gunman robs Texarkana, Ark., convenience store

Police share images from surveillance camera video in hopes of identifying him
Texarkana, Ark., police say these images from surveillance camera video show the gunman who...
Texarkana, Ark., police say these images from surveillance camera video show the gunman who robbed the 71 Express in the 5100 block of North Stateline Avenue about 3:41 a.m. Tuesday, July 13. The store clerk told investigators that he was wearing black pants with a white stripe down each leg, a gray shirt and a white and black baseball style hat. Call police investigators at (903)-798-3154 or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at 903-793-7867 with any information.(Source: Texarkana, Ark., Police Department)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) — A man bought something at a convenience store then started to leave but instead wheeled around and robbed the clerk at gunpoint.

Texarkana, Ark., police say it happened around 3:41 a.m. Tuesday, July 13 at the 71 Express in the 5100 block of North Stateline Avenue.

The gunman demanded the money from the cash drawer then fled the store.

The clerk was not hurt.

She told police that the robber was wearing black pants with a white stripe down each leg, a gray shirt and a white and black baseball style hat.

Authorities searched the area but found no suspect.

Investigators have since examined video from the store’s surveillance cameras and collected prints and other evidence from the store, police Cpl. Kelly Pilgreen said.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about the robbery to call investigators at (903)-798-3154 or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at 903-793-7867.

CAPTION:

Texarkana, Ark., police say these images from surveillance camera video show the gunman who robbed the 71 Express in the 5100 block of North Stateline Avenue about 3:41 a.m. Tuesday, July 13. The store clerk told investigators that he was wearing black pants with a white stripe down each leg, a gray shirt and a white and black baseball style hat. Call police investigators at (903)-798-3154 or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at 903-793-7867 with any information.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The discovery of a female's body drew a sizable law enforcement presence to the area of Putman...
Female’s body found in field in Shreveport
On Friday, July 2, the woman in the Smart Car was backing up through the Super One parking lot...
Texarkana police search for driver of Smart car that ran over, dragged 70-year-old woman then left
Shamia Little, 17, was reportedly last was seen about 11 p.m. July 6 at Doug Williams Park near...
Caddo coroner IDs body found as missing teen Shamia Little
On Saturday, July 9, 2021, officers reported to an apartment in the 1900 block of Patzman...
16-year-old arrested in connection to apartment shooting
Edwin Edwards and wife, Trina
Former La. Governor Edwin Edwards has died at 93

Latest News

The guidance applies to the 2021-2022 academic year. It is based upon current medical knowledge...
BESE president issues statement regarding COVID-19 related guidance for upcoming school year
Shreveport city council expected to make final votes on new bond proposal, smoking exemption for casinos
The Community Foundation of North Louisiana is challenging residents and businesses to raise...
Community Foundation challenging northwest Louisiana to raise money for early childhood education
Shamia Little, 17, was reportedly last was seen about 11 p.m. July 6 at Doug Williams Park near...
Caddo coroner IDs body found as missing teen Shamia Little