Gunman robs Texarkana, Ark., convenience store

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) — A man bought something at a convenience store then started to leave but instead wheeled around and robbed the clerk at gunpoint.

Texarkana, Ark., police say it happened around 3:41 a.m. Tuesday, July 13 at the 71 Express in the 5100 block of North Stateline Avenue.

The gunman demanded the money from the cash drawer then fled the store.

The clerk was not hurt.

She told police that the robber was wearing black pants with a white stripe down each leg, a gray shirt and a white and black baseball style hat.

Authorities searched the area but found no suspect.

Investigators have since examined video from the store’s surveillance cameras and collected prints and other evidence from the store, police Cpl. Kelly Pilgreen said.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about the robbery to call investigators at (903)-798-3154 or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at 903-793-7867.

CAPTION:

Texarkana, Ark., police say these images from surveillance camera video show the gunman who robbed the 71 Express in the 5100 block of North Stateline Avenue about 3:41 a.m. Tuesday, July 13. The store clerk told investigators that he was wearing black pants with a white stripe down each leg, a gray shirt and a white and black baseball style hat. Call police investigators at (903)-798-3154 or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at 903-793-7867 with any information.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.