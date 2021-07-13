ERCOT responds to Gov. Abbott’s directives to improve electric grid reliability

AUSTIN, Texas (KFDA) - The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) has responded to Governor Greg Abbott’s recent directives to improve electric grid reliability.

Last week, Governor Abbott sent a letter to the Public Utility Commission of Texas directing the PUC and ERCOT to take immediate actions to increase power generation capacity and ensure reliability of the Texas power grid.

In their response, ERCOT sent a letter to Gov. Abbott detailing the strategies they have taken to achieve those goals. Those include:

Taking a more proactive, aggressive approach to ensure adequate generation supply is ready to meet customer demand.

Increasing the amount of generation that is running at any given time.

Purchasing significantly more reserves compared to this time a year ago.

Releasing reserves to meet customer demand quicker.

Procuring additional reserves whenever there is an uncertain weather forecast.

Launching a resource outage report that meets the PUC requirement to post the cause of unplanned generation outages within three working days.

Implementing new protocols that provide price certainty during emergency conditions.

Working closely with the PUC as they hold stakeholder meetings to identify opportunities to address needs quickly and efficiently.

Launching a new ERCOT homepage that provides clear, understandable information to the public, with plans to transform the entire website before the end of the year.

In the letter, Interim President and CEO Brad Jones says, “We have made a lot of progress in recent weeks at ERCOT, but we know there is still much work to be done. All of us at ERCOT share your desire to restore the public’s trust in our organization. We know that this is only attainable by working closely with the leadership and staff at the PUC and by continually focusing on enhancements that will help ensure a reliable grid.”

To read the full letter, click here.

