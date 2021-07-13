Yokem Connection
Community reacts after missing teen is found dead

(KSLA)
By Tayler Davis
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Mooretown community is processing the loss of 17-year-old Shamia Little.

On July 13, the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office identified a body found between Greenwood Road and Pro Street as the missing teen. This location is less than a mile away from Douglas Williams Park, the last place Little was seen before she went missing.

Officials say they are now investigating the case as a homicide. There are still many questions on potential suspects and what exactly happened to Little.

Many who live in the neighborhood say they are in shock after hearing the news, especially those who live close to the park.

“I just don’t understand, man. Something like this so tragic happening so close to the family and so close to our home. We stay right beside the park, didn’t nobody see nothing. It was so quiet, nothing like that happens on this end [of the neighborhood],” said resident Quincy Jones.

Tune in to KSLA News 12 tonight to hear from residents on how they are dealing with the news.

