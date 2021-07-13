Yokem Connection
Car wedged under tanker truck near Calumet plant in west Shreveport

The call came in at 6:57 a.m. regarding a crash between a tanker truck wheeler and a gray car...
The call came in at 6:57 a.m. regarding a crash between a tanker truck wheeler and a gray car at the intersection of Midway Avenue and Jewella Avenue. That's near the entrance to the Calumet plant.(KSLA)
By Alex Onken
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 7:38 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A busy intersection is blocked on Tuesday morning, involving a tanker truck and a car.

The call came in at 6:57 a.m. regarding a crash between a tanker truck wheeler and a gray car at the intersection of Midway Avenue and Jewella Avenue. That’s near the entrance to the Calumet plant.

At the scene, officers found a car wedged under the tank portion of the tanker truck.

No one appeared to be injured. The wreck remains under investigation.

Drivers are advised to avoid the intersection at this time.

