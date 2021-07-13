Yokem Connection
Caddo Coroner IDs body found as missing teen Shamia Little

Breaking news
Breaking news(KSLA)
By Alex Onken
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Coroner’s Office has identified the body found on Monday, July 13 is missing teen Shamia Little.

Police were called just after 2:30 p.m. to the 4100 block of Curtis Lane, between Greenwood Road and Pro Street. Her body was found in a field near Putman Restoration.

Five hours after the discovery, Louisiana State Police canceled the endangered/missing child advisory issued for Shamia.

Seventeen-year-old Shamia was last seen around 11 p.m. on Tuesday, July 6 at Doug Williams Park near Jacob and Kennedy Streets. That’s a little less than a half-mile southeast of where her body was found.

Reportedly Shamia was abducted by gunpoint

On Monday evening, police did put up crime scene tape around a home on Gloria Street. That’s near Doug Williams Park.

Shreveport police said that they are still getting multiple tips regarding the investigation.

Authorities added that they are investigating forensic evidence, blood droplets, found in Doug Williams Park. The source of the droplets has not been determined.

The case is still under investigation.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.

