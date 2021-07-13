Yokem Connection
Bossier Schools employee arrested for alleged battery of student with special needs

Nichole Pope, 42.(Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A Bossier Parish Schools employee has been arrested for alleged battery of a student with special needs.

Detectives received a report from a school employee that Nichole Pope, 42, a paraprofessional of Kingston Elementary, was seen striking a student while working a summer program at the school.

The employee alerted school administrators of the incident and an investigation began.

Following an investigation by Bossier Sheriff detectives, Pope was arrested and booked into the Bossier Maximum Security Facility on two counts of cruelty to the infirmed. Her bond is set at $50,000.

