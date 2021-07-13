BESE president issues statement regarding COVID-19 related guidance for upcoming school year

BATON ROUGE, La. (KSLA) - On Tuesday, BESE President Sandy Holloway issued a statement regarding updated COVID-19 guidance for Lousiana schools.

The guidance applies to the 2021-2022 academic year. It is based upon current medical knowledge regarding how COVID-19 is transmitted and provides recommendations on protective measures for schools and districts to limit potential spreading.

The full document can be found at the bottom of the page.

The information recently published by the Louisiana Department of Education is provided as a resource for local districts and schools to use in establishing best practices for COVID-19 mitigation in the coming school year. These guidelines, based on the recommendations of the Louisiana Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control, are not state-issued requirements, but recommendations for local K-12 leadership to consider in adopting their own opening plans for 2021-2022.

BESE has issued no mandates and approved no policies related to masking or distancing in schools for the coming year. Decisions regarding masking and other prevention measures are best made by those closest to our students, and Louisiana’s local school systems have the authority to develop COVID-19 policies appropriate for their communities.

