67-year-old man sentenced to life for 2019 murder; request for new trial denied

Ronald Berry Parker, DOB: 1/30/1954
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 9:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A 67-year-old man will spend the rest of his life in prison for shooting and killing a man back in July of 2019.

Ronald Berry Parker, 67, was convicted of murder on July 6. He was sentenced to life Monday, July 12 after the judge denied his request for a new trial. Officials say the murder was the result of a parking dispute.

Parker will serve his sentence without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence.

Parker killed Roderick Gaut, 39, back on July 20, 2019. Gaut had just showed up at his mother-in-law’s house after the funeral of a family member, when Parker, who lived next door, complained about one of the family members parking in his driveway. Parker confronted Gaut and got into an argument with him. Gaut pushed Parker away, when Parker took out a .22 caliber revolver and shot Gaut once in the chest in front of his wife and 17-year-old son.

Parker then went back to his house, called 911, and admitted to the shooting.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

