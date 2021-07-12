Yokem Connection
Texarkana police searching for driver that ran over, dragged 70-year-old woman

On Friday, July 2, the woman in the Smart Car was backing up through the Super One parking lot...
On Friday, July 2, the woman in the Smart Car was backing up through the Super One parking lot and ran over a 70-year-old woman while she was walking to her car, according to the Texarkana Texas Police Department.(TTPD | Texarkana Texas Police Department)
By Alex Onken
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Do you recognize this woman in the Smart car?

On Friday, July 2, the woman in the Smart car was backing up through the Super One parking lot and ran over a 70-year-old woman while she was walking to her car, according to the Texarkana Texas Police Department.

“The woman was dragged several feet under the car before the driver puts the car in drive and drives off,” reads a Facebook post. There is little doubt that the woman couldn’t have known that she ran over something and it even appears to be checking her side mirror as she drives away — leaving the elderly victim laying in the middle of the driveway.”

We need some help... Anyone recognize this vehicle or the woman driving it? On July 2nd, this woman was backing up...

Posted by Texarkana Texas Police Department on Monday, July 12, 2021

The victim was taken to the hospital and later airlifted to a Dallas hospital with serious injuries. She is expected to recover.

Police say a witness described the driver of the Smart car as being in her late 30s with curly brunette hair and a chubby face.

The car appears to have a Texas plate, although police say that it’s not readable in the footage.

Anyone with any information is urged to call the Texarkana Texas Police Department at 903-798-3116 or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP.

