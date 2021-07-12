Rain, rainbows as people near and far take steps to honor slain Louisiana law officer

DOYLINE, La. (KSLA) — From hundreds of people in Doyline to a young man from well beyond the ArkLaTex, people took steps Sunday to honor a slain Louisiana law officer.

And the Webster Parish village announced funeral plans for William “Billy” E. Collins Jr., who died Friday, July 9 after being shot in the line of duty.

Collins worked as a full-time deputy at Bayou Dorcheat Correctional Center in Webster Parish and as a part-time police officer in the village of Doyline.

The 53-year-old’s life will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, July 16 at First Bossier in Bossier City, according to Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home in Haughton. The funeral will be preceded by visitation at the same church from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, July 15 starting at 5 p.m.

Rain and rainbows punctuated the memorial walk Sunday in Doyline.

Memorial Walk in Doyline tonight in honor of Officer Collins. It started to rain on us about halfway through, but the... Posted by Village of Doyline on Sunday, July 11, 2021

And elsewhere, a young man named Zechariah Cartledge carried the Blue Line Flag as he ran a mile in honor of Collins on behalf of the nonprofit Running 4 Heroes Inc. The youth encouraged everyone throughout the nation to do the same.

Run Announcement - Mile 950: Tomorrow Evening, Sunday July 11th, Zechariah will run 1-mile (weather permitting)... Posted by Running 4 Heroes Inc. on Saturday, July 10, 2021

Zechariah’s run was at 6 p.m. Sunday. A video of his run later was uploaded to the Running 4 Heroes Inc. page on Facebook.

Honoring fallen Doyline Police Department (LA) Officer William Earl Collins, Jr. with a 1-mile run carrying the Blue Line Flag Posted by Running 4 Heroes Inc. on Sunday, July 11, 2021

Others also took steps Sunday to honor Collins.

Caddo deputies participated in a Memorial Walk tonight honoring fallen Webster Sheriff’s Deputy Billy Collins who was killed Friday while answering a disturbance call in Doyline. Posted by Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office on Sunday, July 11, 2021

