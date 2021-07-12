Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Family Fun Getaway
Advertisement

Police officer put on on administrative duty for Three Percenters sticker on personal vehicle

The Columbia Police Department's Office of Professional Standards is conducting a thorough...
The Columbia Police Department's Office of Professional Standards is conducting a thorough review, officials say.(Source: WIS, Gray Television)
By WIS News 10 Staff and Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - An officer with the Columbia Police Department has been removed from patrol duties after a complaint about a sticker on the officer’s personal vehicle.

The officer, who has not been named, had a Three Percenters sticker on his car, the department confirmed.

Three Percenters are “anti-government extremists who are part of the militia movement,” according to the Anti-Defamation League. Canada has labeled it a terrorist entity.

Three Percenters are also known as 3%ers, III%ers, and Threepers.

Someone complained to CPD about the sticker and after an initial review, commanders spoke with the officer, WIS TV reported.

Officials said that officer immediately and voluntarily removed the sticker from his vehicle.

The officer has been placed on administrative duty while the CPD Office of Professional Standards conducts a thorough review.

Copyright 2021 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WANTED: Texarkana, Ark., police say they have a warrant to arrest 28-year-old Tandraniqua S....
1 killed, another wounded in shooting in road outside Texarkana, Ark., bar
(KSLA News 12 photo illustration)
Fire reported at a Shreveport hotel
A man died in a law mower accident in Gregg County Saturday morning. (Source: KLTV Staff)
Man dies in lawn mower accident in Liberty City
Edwin Edwards and wife, Trina
Former La. Governor Edwin Edwards has died at 93
On Saturday, July 9, 2021, officers reported to an apartment in the 1900 block of Patzman...
16-year-old arrested in connection to apartment shooting

Latest News

"To walk the way Billy did would be to walk caring about everybody; that was Billy,” Doyline...
“He wanted to show love”: Doyline police chief remembers Officer William Earl Collins Jr.
FILE - The Texas State Capitol is seen in Austin, Texas, on Tuesday, June 1, 2021.
Texas Democrats leave state to try to stop GOP voting bill
In a Feb. 25, 2019 file, Byron Berline kisses his prized 1923 Lloyd Loar Gibson mandolin after...
Renowned Oklahoma fiddler Byron Berline dies at 77
The discovery of a female's body drew a sizable law enforcement presence to the area of Putman...
Female’s body found in field in Shreveport
Cubans protest the communist regime over shortages and high prices.
Police patrol Havana in large numbers after demonstrations