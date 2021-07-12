Panels advance controversial Texas voting rights bills

AUSTIN, Texas (KSLA) — Two voting rights bills that aim to tighten up the election process in Texas have passed through their committees after hours of testimony from the public.

About 7 a.m. Sunday, House Bill 3 passed through the House Select Committee on Constitutional Rights and Remedies. Later that afternoon, Senate Bill 1 passed through the Senate Committee on State Affairs. Both passed along party lines.

From Saturday evening into Sunday morning, people gave their input on the bills, mostly in opposition.

“We urge you to defend and protect the rights of voters and not make it harder for us. I respectfully ask you to oppose SB 1,” one person said during public comment.

These bills would ban drive-thru voting, change early voting hours and add ID requirements for mail-in votes. They come after Democrats walked out and prevented a final vote on Senate Bill 7 in the regular legislative session.

“#SB1 will make sure Texas elections are accessible and secure,” Sen. Bryan Hughes, R-Tyler, wrote in a tweet.

SB 1 is expected to be heard by the full Senate on Tuesday.

