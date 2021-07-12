Limited rain, but not limited heat this week

(KSLA) - Rain chances will be low through this week. However, the temperatures will be high. Plus the humidity will be in full swing, so it will feel even worse than what the temperature represents.

Through the evening, we will have a couple small lingering showers. Those will come to an end quickly after sunset. So, most of the ArkLaTex will be dry. If you have any plans, you will not have to worry about the weather. Temperatures will be a little warm, and will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Really, not all that bad at all!

Overnight, temperatures will be pleasant and cool to the upper 60s to the lower and mid 70s. There will be plenty of clouds around with a few breaks in those clouds. So, you may be able to get a look at the stars tonight! As you wake up Tuesday morning, there may be one or two small showers around parts of the ArkLaTex. Overall, it should be a dry commute to work in the morning.

Tuesday will be another nice day with limited rain. Those rain chances are up to only 20%. So, most of you will be able to get out of the house without any rain gear. Temperatures will be a little warmer than Monday. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s. The humidity will be a little higher as well, so it will feel like the mid 90s. Also, there will be a lot of Saharan dust in the air Tuesday. This will limit the rain and create some gorgeous sunsets!

Wednesday will also be dry with hot temperatures. Realistically, no one will see rain, at least for long. There will be plenty of clouds around, but sunshine will be mixing in too. Temperatures will be in the lower to mid 90s, so it will be hot.

Thursday will be feeling the heat. It will be getting up to the mid 90s with plenty of humidity. So, feel-like temperatures will be pushing near 100 degrees. Rain will be limited once again with only one or two small showers. Rain chances will be at only 10%.

Friday will also be hot with little to no rain. Rain chances will be at only 20%, so a couple small showers are possible. It will be hot with temperatures up to the mid to upper 90s. That will push the feels-like temperatures up to around 100 degrees.

In the tropics, we have nothing happening or likely to develop! A nice break from any activity. Part of this is due to the Saharan dust moving across the Atlantic.

Have a fantastic rest of the week!

