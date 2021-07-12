Interstate shootings on the increase

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Louisiana State Police are investigating a fourth interstate shooting in the past week in the metro area.

The latest incident injured two people and shut down I-310 in St. Charles Parish for several hours Sunday.

That shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. in St. Rose.

One subject, an 18-year-old male that resides in Vacherie was treated for a gunshot wound to his back and was released from the hospital a short time later. The second subject, Dovante Mitchell, 25, Edgard, sustained a much more severe injury from the gunshot and succumbed to his injury while at the hospital, several hours after the incident occurred.

The S.C.S.O. Detective Bureau is working tirelessly to investigate this homicide. It is believed that the victims were commuting through St. Charles Parish from New Orleans to St. John and St. James Parishes when the shooting occurred on the elevated portion of Interstate 310 in St. Rose.

Last week, there were two shootings on I-610 and one on the Pontchartrain Expressway. It’s part of a disturbing national trend.

In the New Orleans area, there have been more than 20 interstate shootings over the past year.

Criminologist Dr. Peter Scharf says fear is mounting.

“This is a scary time and the idea that you’re vulnerable on a major highway is especially terrorizing. A lot of shooters in that situation don’t have good aim and there’s a lot of collateral damage of the probability of an innocent person getting shot,” said Scharf.

Scharf says new acoustic gunfire detection technologies are available to try and curb the growing problem and thinks the new technologies could be useful in helping capture highway assailants.

