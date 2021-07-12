“He wanted to show love”: Doyline police chief remembers Officer William Earl Collins Jr.

DOYLINE, La. (KSLA) — Heartbroken. Devastated. Angry. Confused.

There are no words to properly describe the loss of William Earl “Billy” Collins Jr., a Webster sheriff’s deputy and part-time Doyline police officer who was killed in the line of duty Friday night.

KSLA News 12′s Christian Piekos sat down with the village’s police chief to share the life and legacy of a man whom many simply knew as Billy.

Doyline is a place where families grow up together. Everyone knows what’s going on in each other’s lives.

So to lose a police officer, a husband and a father like Billy Collins Jr. is an indescribable loss for the tightly knit community of just more than 800 people.

But life somehow pushes forward.

The streets are quiet, street lights flash and worship was at 11 a.m. Sunday.

However, the silence of the deep, deep loss is deafening.

What is carrying this little village right now? Everybody has faith in God.

Collins “... was a family man, he loved his mother, his wife, his daughters,” Police Chief Robert Hayden said. “He loved his community. After you got to know him, he was a big teddy bear.”

Collins worked for the Doyline Police Department for four years — one of the village’s lone patrol officers — while also serving as a Webster sheriff’s deputy.

“For god sakes, it wasn’t for the money he wanted to come here,” Hayden said. “And one of the things he told me was ‘I want to come work for Doyline because I want to be part the community. I want to get to know the people. I want to make it feel safer’.”

Words of appreciation have poured in since the death of Officer Collins.

“It’s just coming from everywhere,” Hayden said.

From as far west as the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, as far east as the Boston Police Department and everywhere in between.

“I just got off the phone with a guy from Ohio who is making a wood plaque. It’s got all of Billy’s information on it, and he was asking where to send it to,” Hayden said.

Not to mention the international support.

“I received a call from Australia and the guy was very sincere. He was crying and he told me how sorry he was for our loss.”

A sign on a memorial to Collins — “You are loved, missed and will always be the hero we knew you were” — reminds a grieving community of how they can be just like Billy.

“To walk the way Billy did would be to walk caring about everybody; that was Billy,” Hayden said.

“He just wanted to be a part of this little village.”

A little village forever grateful for Mr. Billy.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.