Gov. John Bel Edwards orders flags to be flown at half-staff in memory of Edwin Edwards

By Nicole Mumphrey
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 9:01 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Governor John Bel Edwards offered his condolences to the family of former Gov. Edwin Edwards.

“Few people have made such an indelible mark on our state as Governor Edwin Edwards. At just 17, he joined the Navy during World War II, beginning a lifetime of service to his state and country. 

He represented Louisiana’s 7th congressional district in the U.S. House of Representatives and served as the state’s only four-term governor, leading Louisiana through pivotal years of growth including launching efforts to create the state’s current constitution. 

THE LIFE OF EDWIN EDWARDS

Gov. Edwards was a fervent supporter of civil rights and ensured that his administration was as diverse as Louisiana, a commitment I have also made as governor. Edwin was a larger than life figure known for his wit and charm, but he will be equally remembered for being a compassionate leader who cared for the plight of all Louisianans. Our state has lost a giant, and we will miss him dearly.

Donna and I send our deepest condolences to his wife, Trina, family and all who were blessed to call him a friend and ask everyone to join us in praying for God to comfort them during this difficult time.”

Flags will be flown at half-staff through the day of his interment.

