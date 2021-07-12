Yokem Connection
Goodwill holding job fair on July 13 in Shreveport

The event will offer participants a chance to get a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as well.
A multi-company job fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.on Tuesday, July 13 2021 at the Goodwill Job Center at 800 W. 70th Street. That’s not too far east of Mansfield Road.
By Alex Onken
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 4:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Looking for a job in the Shreveport-Bossier area?

The job fair will have representatives available to speak with for the following companies:

  • Seeds in Action Community Health Care
  • Sam’s Town Hotel & Casino
  • Jean Simpson Personnel
  • Teleperformance
  • Wing-Stop
  • RenKe Janitorial
  • Goodwill

