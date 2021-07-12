Goodwill holding job fair on July 13 in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Looking for a job in the Shreveport-Bossier area?

A multi-company job fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 13 2021 at the Goodwill Job Center at 800 W. 70th Street. That’s not too far east of Mansfield Road.

The job fair will have representatives available to speak with for the following companies:

Seeds in Action Community Health Care

Sam’s Town Hotel & Casino

Jean Simpson Personnel

Teleperformance

Wing-Stop

RenKe Janitorial

Goodwill

The event will offer participants a chance to get a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as well.

