Female’s body found in Shreveport

Discovery made near where missing teen last was seen
The discovery of a female's body drew a sizable law enforcement presence to the area of Putman...
The discovery of a female's body drew a sizable law enforcement presence to the area of Putman Restoration in the 4100 block of Curtis Lane in Shreveport on the afternoon of July 12, 2021.(Source: Destinee Patterson/KSLA News 12)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Authorities say the body of a female has been found in Shreveport.

Police were summoned to Curtis Lane between Greenwood Road and Pro Street at 2:36 p.m. Monday, July 12, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

There is a large police presence in the area of Putman Restoration the 4100 block of Curtis Lane.

That’s just blocks from where a missing 17-year-old last was seen last week near Oak Park Elementary School.

At this time, there has been absolutely no indication that today’s discovery is related to the disappearance of Shamia Little.

At least 60 law enforcement officers from multiple agencies are involved in the investigation of the teen’s disappearance.

Police interviewed more people over the weekend. And they said they are getting multiple tips in the case.

There’s no immediate word on whether those interviews or tips yielded any information valuable to the investigation.

Authorities also have told KSLA News 12 that they are investigating new forensic evidence found in Doug Williams Park.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

