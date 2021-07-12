Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Family Fun Getaway
Advertisement

Reports: FDA to attach warning of rare nerve disorder to J&J vaccine

Breaking news.
Breaking news.(Gray News)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Food and Drug Administration is expected to announce it will attach a warning to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine of increased risk of a rare nerve disorder known as Guillain–Barré syndrome, according to The New York Times.

The development comes after 100 cases of of the disorder were discovered amongst nearly 12.8 million recipients of the vaccine, according to The Washington Post. It was reportedly found mostly in men over the age of 50.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WANTED: Texarkana, Ark., police say they have a warrant to arrest 28-year-old Tandraniqua S....
1 killed, another wounded in shooting in road outside Texarkana, Ark., bar
(KSLA News 12 photo illustration)
Fire reported at a Shreveport hotel
A man died in a law mower accident in Gregg County Saturday morning. (Source: KLTV Staff)
Man dies in lawn mower accident in Liberty City
Image from the scene in Doyline where an officer has been shot.
Officer shot & killed in Doyline; suspect in custody
Marshall police investigating fatal wreck on Victory Drive

Latest News

On Friday, July 2, the woman in the Smart Car was backing up through the Super One parking lot...
Texarkana police searching for driver that ran over, dragged 70-year-old woman
Wisconsin farmers hope for an end to the trade war
Wisconsin farmers hope for an end to tariffs and trade war
Drake Bell
Actor Drake Bell gets probation on child endangerment charge
“Black Widow,” starring Scarlett Johansson, has had a long journey to theaters. Originally...
‘Black Widow’ soars to pandemic box office record