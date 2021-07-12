Drying out and heating up this week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! I hope all of you had a fantastic weekend! As we turn the page to a new week we are tracking some early morning thunderstorms across the ArkLaTex with some Flash Flooding even for some just outside of the viewing area. But generally this week the storms we are seeing this morning will mark the wettest part of the week as we can expect drier along with hotter weather as we go throughout the week. Even as we look ahead to the weekend we really don’t expect much in the way of active weather outside of an isolated afternoon shower. Temperatures this week will be heating up with mid-90s likely before the week is out.

We are tracking rising heat and humidity for the ArkLaTex later this week. (KSLA News 12)

So as you are heading out the door this morning if you live in the southern part of the ArkLaTex you want to make sure you grab an umbrella as we are tracking widespread showers and storms currently around the region. But as we go through the later morning hours and into the afternoon the showers will become more isolated in nature with most of the region drying. But even with potentially drier weather this afternoon most of us will still be on the cool side for this time of year with highs in the upper 80s to around 90.

As we go through the rest of the week we are generally tracking the same forecast for the region. That means dry and muggy in the morning followed by hot and humid conditions in the afternoon with an isolated shower or storm possible. Temperatures as we go through the week will be moving up with highs by Friday likely pushing towards the mid-90s.

Looking ahead to your weekend forecast we are tracking generally more of the same for the region. Both Saturday and Sunday will likely be hot and muggy once again for the region. Both days you can expect highs to be close to the mid-90s with generally dry weather in the morning followed by a pop-up shower or storm in the afternoon. ‘Feels-like’ temperatures will also surge as well with it really feeling like it is closer to 105 degrees.

So get ready for some hot summer temperatures and potentially ‘boring’ weather this week. Have a great week!

