16-year-old arrested in connection to apartment shooting

On Saturday, July 9, 2021, officers reported to an apartment in the 1900 block of Patzman Street in the Allendale neighborhood. At the scene, they learned that the victim was at a Shreveport hospital after suffering from a gunshot wound to his face, according to a news release.(Source: Raycom Media)
By Alex Onken
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police announce a teen was arrested in connection to shooting over the weekend.

On Saturday, July 9, 2021, officers reported to an apartment in the 1900 block of Patzman Street in the Allendale neighborhood. At the scene, they learned that the victim was at a Shreveport hospital after suffering from a gunshot wound to his face, according to a news release.

Witnesses were interviewed by investigators and said that a 16-year-old shot at the victim after an argument.

The teen was taken into custody and was charged with illegal use of a weapon and illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile.

The victim is expected to recover, police say.

