1 dead from shooting in Plaquemine

Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office
Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office(WAFB)
By Lester Duhé
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PLAQUEMINE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies are investigating a shooting that resulted in the death of one person.

According to the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened on Barrow Street a roughly 7 p.m. on Sunday, July 11.

Deputies say the victim is from the White Castle area.

Investigators have not yet established a motive or suspect for this shooting. If you know anything that can help, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867 (STOP).

