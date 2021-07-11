Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Family Fun Getaway
Advertisement

Nurse, victim of OLOL carjacking recounts experience as one of the scariest moments of her life

By Breanne Bizette
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - “I just told him I’m a nurse. I’m just getting ready for work. We don’t have to do this,” says the nurse who was the victim of an armed carjacking Friday night in the parking garage at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital.

She asked us to keep her identity private. “You’re never as prepared as you think you are,” she says.

What started out as a normal night at OLOL turned into a complete nightmare for the nurse when she parked her car on the third floor of the parking garage.

The nurse says she was touching up her makeup and getting ready for work when a man she thinks was in his twenties came up to the car. “I looked in my side mirror and I saw a gentleman with a gun brandish it in front of him. At that point I just kind of froze,” she adds.

From there, the nurse tells WAFB the man asked her to crack her window and give him her car keys. He unlocked the car and eventually opened the door of the gray Chevrolet Camaro, and gently escorted the nurse out of the vehicle.

“He used me as a shield to where he could put his gun back in his pants so nobody would see, and he actually told me at that point whenever he saw my makeup out, he said finish your face. I was like I mean I’m not worried about my face,” she says.

The man drove off, and eventually the nurse caught up with her coworkers and called the police.

The nurse says she did have a gun in the car, but by the time the man came up to her, she did not have the opportunity to grab it.

The nurse says she wishes this on no one, and hopes they are able to catch the carjacker soon.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image from the scene in Doyline where an officer has been shot.
Officer shot & killed in Doyline; suspect in custody
WANTED: Texarkana, Ark., police say they have a warrant to arrest 28-year-old Tandraniqua S....
1 killed, another wounded in shooting in road outside Texarkana, Ark., bar
Breanna Dinkins and Deon-Shanique Thompson
‘Pepper Spray Bandits’ wanted by police after allegedly stealing merchandise, assaulting employee
(KSLA News 12 photo illustration)
Fire reported at a Shreveport hotel
According to the major incident report filed by Shreveport police, the victim was in an...
Man grazed by gunfire while trying to keep person from entering apartment

Latest News

.
Rain, rainbows as people near and far take steps to honor slain Louisiana law officer
Panels advance controversial Texas voting rights bills
Hundreds take steps to honor fallen ArkLaTex law officer; funeral plans announced
Hundreds take steps to honor fallen ArkLaTex law officer; funeral plans announced
Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office
1 dead from shooting in Plaquemine
Leaders, community members remember Officer William ‘Billy’ Collins